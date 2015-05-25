Boston University president criticizes black professor's tweets about 'problem' white males

Boston University's president is criticizing racially charged tweets by an incoming black professor who called "white college males" a "problem population."

Professor Saida Grundy declared in a Twitter account that's now private that "white masculinity is THE problem for America's colleges."

Boston University President Robert Brown says in an open letter to the campus Grundy's remarks were "hurtful" and "typecast" certain groups of people. He stopped short Tuesday of acknowledging the comments were directed almost exclusively at white males.

Grundy completed her doctorate at the University of Michigan. She hasn't responded to phone and email messages seeking comment.

Brown's letter says Grundy will start at Boston University on July 1.

The university is Massachusetts' largest in terms of enrollment. It previously said it was "offended" by Grundy's statements.