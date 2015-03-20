Boston Marathon bombing suspect's friend wants jurors asked about impact of attack

Lawyers for a friend of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR' tsahr-NEYE'-ehv) want potential jurors in his trial to be asked about the impact the attack had on them.

Azamat Tazhayakov (AHXAHZ'-maht tuh-SAYE'-uh-kov) is scheduled to go on trial June 30 on obstruction of justice charges. Prosecutors say he was one of two friends who removed items from Tsarnaev's dorm room several days after the bombing, while authorities were looking for Tsarnaev and his brother.

A proposed juror questionnaire filed in court asks potential jurors if they, their families or friends were affected in any way by the bombings and if they can be fair and impartial to Tazhayakov. It also asks if they believe the bombing was part of a larger conspiracy.

Tazhayakov is not accused of knowing about the bombings ahead of time.