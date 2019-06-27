Border Patrol finds pricey stash of drugs in child car seat, stroller in California; woman arrested

A woman in California was arrested earlier this month after agents found 23 packages containing methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in her child’s car safety seat and stroller, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Agents confiscated 32.1 pounds of meth, 2.31 pounds of cocaine, and 4.55 pounds of heroin with a combined street value of $101,680, as Fox 11 reported.

The 25-year-old woman was arrested in Murrieta June 12.

Investigators said they stopped the car driven by a man with two women and three children.

They declined to identify the woman who was arrested, citing an ongoing investigation.

She was not charged and was released, and the children were put in the care of an aunt in another car.

Murrieta is about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

