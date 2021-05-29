Border Patrol agents arrest gang member and two child sexual predators

Border Patrol agents on Thursday arrested a female gang member and two illegal immigrants previously convicted of sexual crimes involving minors in the Rio Grande Valley.

A group of 10 migrants illegally crossed the border into Roma, Texas before U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials found and apprehended them.

SEN. RICK SCOTT SEEKING TO BLOCK DHS NOMINEES UNTIL BIDEN VISITS SOUTHERN BORDER

One Salvadorian national among the group was found to have been previously arrested in 2018 of soliciting sexual behavior from a minor online. He was convicted and sentenced to six years’ probation.

A separate group of 10 illegal migrants was found near Havana, Texas by border patrol agents.

The group was apprehended and transported to a station where a Mexican national was found to have been previously arrested by the Phoenix Arizona police department in 2016 for sexual conduct with a minor.

He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, according to a statement by CBP.

In a third apprehension Thursday, another group near Hidalgo, Texas was stopped by Border Patrol officials, including a Salvadoran female who later revealed she is affiliated with the 18th Street gang – a deadly gang born in the streets of Los Angeles that has filtered through to Central America.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation," CBP officials said in a statement. "The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements."

U.S. Customs and Border Protection have reported over 530,000 illegal immigrant encounters at the southern border since January.