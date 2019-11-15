Border Patrol agent shoots Russian allegedly trying to sneak into US

A Border Patrol agent shot and wounded a Russian citizen who appeared to be trying to enter the United States illegally from Mexico, the Border Patrol said.

The agent was trying to arrest the man just after 7:15 p.m. on the U.S.-Mexico border east of Lukeville, Ariz., Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.

"As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, a physical altercation ensued, and the agent discharged his firearm, striking the subject," CBP said.

The agency said the injured man was flown to a Phoenix hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The border agent was not harmed.

Calls and messages to the Border Patrol from Fox News were not returned.

The FBI and the CBP Use of Force Incident Team are investigating the shooting.