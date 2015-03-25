Bomb threat halts 2 Southwest Airlines flights

The FBI was investigating Wednesday whether bomb threats made against two Southwest Airlines flights traveling from Orange County to Phoenix were linked.

Both flights from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, Calif., to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were grounded following the threats Tuesday evening.

"More than one threat to Southwest Airlines aircraft is under investigation," the FBI said. "Investigators in Orange County and Phoenix are investigating whether the threats are linked."

One threat was made as Flight 1184 was en route from John Wayne Airport to Sky Harbor. As a precautionary measure, the aircraft, which was due to carry on to Tulsa, was isolated after its arrival in Phoenix, myFOXphoenix.com reported.

The passengers were then taken one-by-one to the terminal for re-screening as the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Phoenix Police Department searched the plane.

Another Southwest flight, Flight 811, was prevented from taking off from Orange County airport for Phoenix following a separate bomb threat.

A bomb squad and bomb-sniffing dogs from the Orange County Sheriff's Department and the Orange County Fire Authority searched plane, FOX station KTTV reported.

Both aircraft were cleared later in the evening, but remained grounded.

