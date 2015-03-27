Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Bomb squad probes package found at Ariz nuke plant

By | Associated Press

WINTERSBURG, Ariz. – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package found at a nuclear power plant west of Phoenix.

Maricopa County Sheriff's spokesman Brian Lee says security officers at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station called them at about 5 a.m. Wednesday after they found the suspicious package. A second call initially led to confusion that a second device may have been found, but that was quickly discounted.

Lee says a sheriff's bomb squad is investigating.

A spokesman for plant operator Arizona Public Service Co. says security guards found the suspicious package during a search of a vehicle at a checkpoint about a mile from the plant.

The plant is operating normally, but traffic in and out is stopped.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

WINTERSBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious device and package found at a nuclear power plant west of Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says security officers at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station called them at about 5 a.m. Wednesday after they found the suspicious device. About 30 minutes later, deputies got a second call about a suspicious package found at the plant.

A sheriff's spokesman says the area where the items were found has been evacuated and a sheriff's bomb squad is investigating.

The triple-reactor plant 50 miles west of Phoenix is the nation's largest nuclear power facility.

Calls seeking additional information were not immediately returned.