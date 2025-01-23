'Bolder than Most' serial attacker released into community despite opposition from victims

A serial rapist, nicknamed "Bolder than Most" for his brash approach, has been released from prison and gone into an outpatient program, despite opposition from his surviving victims.

Alvin Ray Quarles broke into homes and motel rooms in California between 1987 and 1988 and would often force husbands and boyfriends to watch as he sexually assaulted their partners, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. In several cases, he ordered terrified couples to carry out sex acts as he watched, threatening to rape the female party and doing so when the man could not perform under duress.

Quarles, now 62, was sentenced to 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to four counts of forcible rape in 1989. Authorities believe he assaulted more than a dozen women during that period, documents show.

After serving 25 years in state prison, according to NBC San Diego, Quarles spent a decade undergoing a sex offender treatment program at Coalinga State Hospital.

On Tuesday, the San Diego Sheriff's Office announced that Quarles would be freed under a conditional release program for sexually violent predators diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to reoffend.

Quarles was diagnosed with sexual sadism disorder, voyeuristic disorder and antisocial personality disorder, NBC reported.

The 62-year-old, who will register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, will be under round-the-clock supervision at a Liberty Healthcare facility in Campo, the department wrote, adding that it, the district attorney's office and the SAFE task force were not "responsible for the selection of this location."

His release conditions include 24/7 GPS monitoring and on-site law enforcement or security guards on-site, NBC San Diego reported.

"This notification is not intended to induce fear; rather, we believe that an informed community is a safer community. Use of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass the subject or any other person will not be tolerated and may result in prosecution," the department wrote.

Mary Taylor, one of Quarles' victims, told NBC that the felon is "a very dangerous person."

"If the chance comes, he will take it," she said. Her husband, Stephen Taylor, added that "despite him being old now, I think the potential is still there that he can perpetrate [more crimes]."

"I'm really concerned about members of the community who could be at risk," he said.

Taylor's friend and a member of the group Your Voice Has Power, Terri Larson, told NBC that Quarles was "a monster," and said that "the public should be privy to what led state hospital officials to recommend his release."

Cynthia Medina, who was attacked after she and her boyfriend awoke to find Quarles in their hotel room with a large knife, said her assailant's release "anger[ed]" and "scar[ed]" her. "It does not make you feel safe, that's for sure," she previously told Fox 5 San Diego.

After informing the terrified couple that he was a "lunatic," Quarles ordered them to perform various sex acts that he joined in over the course of several hours, according to court documents. At some point during the ordeal, he allegedly threw a $100 bill onto the bed and told them, "This is for the show."

When Medina threw the money back at him, he allegedly replied, "I'm not afraid to hurt you – I'm mentally ill. I've done this before," according to documents.

"They told me I wouldn't have to worry about him in my lifetime, and you put your faith in that, and for the last 10 years I've been trying to keep him from getting out," Medina said. "As his survivor, it doesn't make me feel very good at all but I kind of have to accept it because of the way the laws are."

"It's inevitable, but he got an extra 10 years because of us, so do I feel safe? No," she continued.