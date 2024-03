Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Police in California released video of a pursuit that ended with a suspect clinging onto a moving car in what looked like a carjacking attempt, prior to being shot.

Video released Saturday by the Lathrop Police Department shows the Jan. 27 pursuit of suspect Juan Valdez, 40, after a woman called 911 to report her friend was being threatened by him.

The footage shows officers responding to the 200 block of Shadywood Avenue, where they encountered two distraught females arguing with a man they called "John."

"He will fight back. Be careful," one woman could be heard saying as police tried to talk to the suspect.

A gold Nissan Versa can then be seen backing out of a driveway, and officers begin pursuing it through the neighborhood.

The suspect returned to the home officers were initially called to, when one of the alleged victims said, "You tried to kill me, John." An officer had a weapon pointed at the suspect, and another demanded he turn off the car. The suspect then took off in his vehicle.

What followed was a wild pursuit in which Valdez could be seen crossing into the wrong way of traffic prior to one of the officers unsuccessfully attempting to stop him. The chase picked up as the suspect entered Interstate 5. Soon after, one of the Versa's tires came apart.

Valdez could be seen hopping out of the car and grabbing onto the door of another car, hanging onto it as the driver kept going.

"He's trying to carjack somebody," one officer could be heard saying.

The other driver eventually pulled over as police caught up with them, and Valdez could be seen trying to run away.

Police warned the suspect to stop or be shot, before an officer fired twice and Valdez fell to the ground.

"Ah, bro, why'd you shoot me?" he asked.

Valdez then identified himself to officers who provided first aid while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive.

Valdez was sent to a hospital, where he was later released before being booked into the San Joaquin County Jail. He was charged with multiple felonies, including carjacking, false imprisonment, evasion, resisting arrest and committing a felony while out on release/parole for a prior felony.

Online booking records show bail was not allowed in his case, and he is expected back in court on April 10.