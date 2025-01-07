Body of 'survivalist' photographer missing for weeks discovered near Oregon coast

The body of a photographer who vanished along the Oregon coast three weeks ago has been found, authorities said Sunday.

Joseph Neill was found after workers at Clausen Oysters farm called authorities just before 9:30 a.m. about "a possible deceased person found in Haynes Inlet" during the outgoing tide, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies recovered the body, which was later identified as Neill. The tide had swept Neill about 1.5 miles inland from a railroad bridge that spans the Coos Bay at Jordan Point where his personal belongings were initially found on Dec. 15 – the day Neill was reported to have left his home to photograph the king tides at Horsefall Beach and never returned.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Neill called "JoeStrong" posted that he was "pushed far inland because of the high tides when he fell."

One of Neill’s children described him in another Facebook post as "a survivalist" who "could fashion anything to help him get through a tough situation if needed."

Neill’s family thanked all those who helped in the search in a post.

"We appreciate the support you all have shown us and the dedicated search efforts for the last three weeks," the post read.

The family’s store, The Electric Hospital, was closed on Monday "as a day of mourning for our beloved Dr. Joe," according to the family’s post.

"Please be gentle with our staff, who was a second family to him," the post read. "They will reopen on Tuesday, just as our dad would have done, please stop in and don’t be afraid to use his name. He’s on all of our minds all of the time, so acknowledging him is something we are all grateful for."

The family added: "Take Monday to go on an adventure with someone you love, appreciate Creation, and honor him."