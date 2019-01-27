Expand / Collapse search
Body of missing California hiker found at base of cliff on El Cajon Mountain

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Thomas Mark Castiglia was considered an experienced hiker. San Diego County Sheriff's Department

The body of a California hiker who vanished this weekend was recovered Sunday at the base of a cliff on El Cajon Mountain, San Diego sheriff officials said.

The search for Thomas Mark Castiglia went through the night. The 50-year-old told fellow hikers that he was going to walk at a slower pace. The group reported him missing at 2:45 p.m., Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The medical examiner is working to determine exactly how Castiglia died.

“Castiglia is an experienced hiker and has no known medical conditions,” the sheriff’s department told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

