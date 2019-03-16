Body found in Minnesota matches missing 2-year-old girl

Authorities say a body found in Minnesota matches the description of a 2-year-old girl whose mother was killed in Milwaukee this past week.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokesman Bruce Gordon said Saturday the body has been preliminarily identified as Noelani Robinson.

Gordon says the body was found in Steele County, Minnesota, south of Minneapolis. He says the Minnesota agency is waiting for formal identification and preliminary autopsy results from the medical examiner.

Authorities had asked "the entire nation" for help finding Noelani after the arrest of the girl's father, who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police Chief Alfonso Morales said Friday the suspect, Dariaz Higgins, has been providing police with information on the whereabouts of his daughter, but it all has "proven to be untrue."