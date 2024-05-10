Expand / Collapse search
Bodies of 2 skiers buried in Utah avalanche recovered

15 people have died in US avalanches this winter

Associated Press
Search crews on Friday uncovered the bodies of two backcountry skiers who were swept away and buried by an avalanche in the mountains outside Salt Lake City a day earlier and were preparing to bring them off the mountain via helicopter, Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

The men, ages 23 and 32, were killed in the snowslide Thursday morning in the area of Lone Peak in the Wasatch Range southeast of the city, officials. Storms in the previous three days brought up to 30 inches of heavy, wet snow and strong winds to the area.

Three men were climbing up a ridge on a slope called Big Willow Aprons and near the top when the slide was unintentionally triggered, the Utah Avalanche Center said.

The first climber was carried downhill on the right side of the ridge and partially buried. The other two were swept away on the left side of the ridge and buried, the center said in its report.

The first climber was able to dig himself out and call for help. He was rescued by mid-day Thursday, but the weather conditions prevented the recovery of the other two men.

A helicopter lands in a staging area while recovery efforts continue for two skiers who died in backcountry avalanche in Utah.

Recovery teams look on as a helicopter lands in a staging area during the effort to recover the bodies of two skiers who died in a backcountry avalanche on May 10, 2024, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Family members of the two victims were at the search staging area near Sandy on Friday, Rivera said.

The snow broke about 2 feet deep and 250 feet across and slid down about 500 feet, the avalanche center said.

The area where the avalanche occurred, Lone Peak, is one of the highest peaks in the Wasatch Range towering over Utah’s capital city. Its steep, rugged terrain makes it a popular destination for advanced backcountry skiers, and experienced climbers can be found scaling its sheer granite walls in the warmer months.

"This is very serious terrain. It’s steep. It’s north-facing. The crew that was up there would have to be experienced," Craig Gordon with the Utah Avalanche Center said Thursday.

Rivera confirmed the men were experience skiers.

The deaths bring this winter’s tally of avalanche deaths in the U.S. to 15, according to the Utah Avalanche Information Center, which tracks avalanche deaths. An average of 30 people die in avalanches each year in the U.S.