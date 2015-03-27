Expand / Collapse search
Last Update March 27, 2015

Black Pa. judge rejects plea deal for 'white boy'

By | Associated Press

PITTSBURGH – A black judge from western Pennsylvania rejected a plea agreement for a man accused of fighting with police during a traffic stop, saying it was "a ridiculous plea that only goes to white boys."

Allegheny County Judge Joseph Williams said on Tuesday that a black defendant in that situation would not have been treated as leniently.

Williams recused himself after making the comments, and a white judge accepted the plea agreement for 24-year-old Jeffery McGowan, who had faced charges including aggravated assault.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review says Williams made the comments after a prosecutor proposed three months of probation for a white man with no criminal record who agreed to plead guilty to disorderly conduct.

Williams' secretary on Wednesday told The Associated Press the judge does not give interviews.

