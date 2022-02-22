Expand / Collapse search
Utah
Published

Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in training accident in Utah: National Guard

Police units are headed to the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident in Utah Tuesday. No crew members were injured.

"Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation," the Utah National Guard tweeted. 

The Unified Police Department told KUTV that UPD's Canyon units are headed to the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird.

UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crews from 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division completed aerial gunnery at Fort Bliss, Texas, December 12, 2017, maintaining their combat readiness and M240 machine gun skills. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Tyson Friar, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter crews from 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division completed aerial gunnery at Fort Bliss, Texas, December 12, 2017, maintaining their combat readiness and M240 machine gun skills. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Tyson Friar, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs) (Public Domain)

Snowbird Ski Resort reportedly closed Mineral Basin to skiing soon after the crash 

UPD did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the matter. 

This is a breaking news post and will be updated. 

