Two Black Hawk helicopters involved in training accident in Utah: National Guard

Two Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident in Utah Tuesday. No crew members were injured.

"Breaking: We can confirm that two Utah National Guard UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were involved in a training accident at approx. 9:30 a.m. near Mineral Basin. No crew members were injured in the accident. Both UH-60s were damaged. The incident is under investigation," the Utah National Guard tweeted.

The Unified Police Department told KUTV that UPD's Canyon units are headed to the Mineral Basin area near Snowbird.

Snowbird Ski Resort reportedly closed Mineral Basin to skiing soon after the crash

UPD did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the matter.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.