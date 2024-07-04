Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure to drop out and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BATTLEGROUND BLITZ – Biden campaign launches $50M paid media blitz despite mounting pressure for president to drop out. Continue reading …

CHECKUP COVER-UP? – President appears to contradict the White House over timing of most recent medical exam. Continue reading …

WHAT WOULD SHE DO? – How would a President Whitmer handle border, immigration issues? Continue reading …

'OLD FRIEND' – Underdog Dem using Dave Chappelle show to gain edge in pivotal swing state. Continue reading …

DANGERS OF THE DEEP – 7 shark safety tips that could save your life this Fourth of July weekend. Continue reading …

DOUBLING DOWN – Newsom refuses to back down on support for Biden: 'I believe in his character'. Continue reading …

'HIGHLY CONCERNED' – Biden's ability to hit back at Trump's criminal record tainted by son's felony charges. Continue reading …

HAWKEYE HORROR – Illegal immigrant charged with sex crime against 12-year-old. Continue reading …

CIRCLING THE WAGON – These Dems have called Biden to drop out or raised concerns about his health. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…





'BLOW WAS SEVERE' – Space force commander who lost pension for dissenting on CRT in military says it was a 'gut punch,' 'betrayal'. Continue reading …

'WE’RE EXCLUDING WOMEN' – School board in Washington fights back after trans runner wins girls' state title. Continue reading …

'GOES FOR THE JUGULAR' – Liberal magazine's cover ripping Biden's age stuns internet. Continue reading …

PROVE IT – CNN analyst says upcoming Biden events not enough to convince voters of fitness. Continue reading …

TIMOTHY SANDEFUR – Supreme Court homelessness ruling could help defeat crisis. Continue reading …

JOHN BELL – America needs to ban non-citizen voting and we know how. Continue reading …

RETIREMENT PLANS – NASA prepares to decommission the International Space Station. Continue reading …

GREAT DANE – Meet the American who cooked up a juicy national icon, the hamburger. Continue reading …

NEWS QUIZ – What's AOC's Supreme Court strategy? How young is "God's influencer"? Continue reading …

LEARNING FROM MISTAKES – US surfer using poor performance in Tahiti to prepare for Olympics. Continue reading …

BREATHTAKING – This colorful summer sky over Foley, Alabama is worth a moment's marvel. See video …

DR. JANETTE NESHEIWAT – The presidency is a 'very stressful, grueling, demanding job'. See video …

TED WILLIAMS – Karen Read's mistrial likely 'hurt the re-trial of this case'. See video …

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

