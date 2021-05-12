Biden administration to resume border wall construction as crisis worsens

The Biden administration will resume construction of the southern border wall, Fox News confirms, as the immigration crisis continues to spiral out of control.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers will restart construction on a 13.4 mile stretch of the wall in the Rio Grande Valley. The decision reportedly follows pressure from local residents and politicians to mend the incessant crossing surge.

Priority repairs of the wall are set to begin in six weeks, followed by the establishment of a concrete levee wall fit with safety barriers in six to nine months.

BORDER CRISIS: GOP SENATOR INTRODUCES BILL ALLOWING LOCAL POLICE TO ENFORCE IMMIGRATION LAWS

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) explained in a statement that repairs will "protect border communities from physical dangers" left in the wake of the Trump administration's wall construction.

One of President Biden’s first executive orders once taking office immediately halted all border wall construction, and since his January 20 inauguration, the migrant surge has worsened, as the number of illegal crossings continues to skyrocket and holding facilities have threatened public health in the midst of a pandemic.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were a total of 178,622 migrant encounters in April 2021, marking the highest monthly total in 20 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Members of the Mexican military were spotted in Del Rio, Texas, for the first time on Wednesday, patrolling the opposite shoreline and detaining migrants with plans of crossing the Rio Grande.