©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Biden administration to erase medical debt records from credit reports, affecting millions of Americans

VP Kamala Harris claimed over 100 million Americans are burdened by unpaid medical debt

Associated Press
The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to remove medical bills from Americans' credit reports in a push to end what it called coercive debt collection tactics that affect millions of consumers.

Vice President Kamala Harris told reporters that more than 100 million Americans had unpaid medical debt.

Vice President Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends the 11th ASEAN-U.S. Summit during the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2023.  (YASUYOSHI CHIBA/Pool via REUTERS/File photo)

"Many of the debts people have accrued are due to medical emergencies," she said. "We know credit scores determine whether a person can have economic health and wellbeing, much less the ability to grow their wealth."

