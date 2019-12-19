Pennsylvania man accused of vandalizing Beverly Hills synagogue arrested in Hawaii

A Pennsylvania man was arrested in Hawaii on Wednesday, less than a week after he allegedly vandalized the interior of a Southern California synagogue.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, was charged with vandalism of a religious property and commercial burglary – with a penalty enhancement for a hate crime - for allegedly breaking into the Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills late Friday night, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Redding tore a Torah scroll and prayer book and “moved throughout the sanctuary, heavily ransacking the interior,” the police report said, according to the Jewish Telegraph Agency.

“I said we would catch this guy, and we did,” Beverly Hills Mayor John Mirisch said in a statement, according to The Times. “The criminal who we believe desecrated a holy place on Shabbat is now in custody thanks to the superb work of the Beverly Hills Police Department.”

“This cowardly attack hits at the heart of who we are as a community,” he said, according to the JTA. “It is not just an attack on the Jewish community of Beverly Hills; it’s an attack on all of us.”

The mayor said Redding flew to Hawaii following the attack.

He was arrested in Kona by the Hawai‘i County Police Department after they were alerted he was wanted on a felony extradition warrant, Big Island Now reported.

Redding had been captured on surveillance video and was identified as a suspect Tuesday, KABC-TV of Los Angeles reported.

He was being held on the island without bail pending extradition to California.