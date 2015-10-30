Best man cleared in Philadelphia wedding brawl caught on video

A judge has acquitted the best man at a 2012 wedding who was arrested for allegedly assaulting a Philadelphia police sergeant during a post-wedding party.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Matthew Sofka was acquitted Thursday after a nonjury trial.

Nicole Sannuti-Sofka, the bride, testified that the wedding party moved to the Sheraton hotel after the reception because the Sofkas and friends were staying there overnight in October 2012.

Sannuti-Sofka says that another wedding party was at the hotel bar when they got there and people were arguing and fighting. She says police arrived and were "extremely aggressive." Sofka was allegedly beaten by police as he tried to help.

Police say Sofka pushed Sgt. Sean Dandridge to the ground, punched and kicked him before being subdued.

Sofka's attorney declined to comment.