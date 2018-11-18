Arizona bird rescue searching for owner of mysterious bedazzled pigeon

An animal rescue in Arizona is searching for the owner of a bedazzled pigeon that was found last week.

The bird — dubbed "rhinestone pigeon" — was found by a woman on the back porch of her home in Glendale, roughly 10 miles northwest of Phoenix, KTVK reported.

The woman turned it over to the Fallen Feathers bird rescue in Peoria on Nov. 11, the nonprofit wrote on Facebook.

The organization said the bird was "wearing the flight suit with rhinestones," and added: "If you know the owner we have your friend here waiting."

The rescue's owner, Judy Kieran, told the news outlet they're searching for the pigeon's owner — because the bedazzled ensemble indicates it's someone's pet.

Since posting photos of the missing bird online, the gemmed pigeon has become something of an online sensation.

Kieran joked, "Is he Liberace or the Rhinestone Cowboy? I haven't figured that one out yet. It was more hysterical than anything."

Anyone with information on the fashionable pigeon can contact the Fallen Feathers rescue on Facebook, at 623-533-2348 or at their website.