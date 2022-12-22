Expand / Collapse search
Bear shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo after escaping enclosure, going after zookeeper

Zoo worker reportedly told Florida police that bear was ‘actively attacking’ zookeeper

By Greg Norman | Fox News
A North American black bear has been shot and killed at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens after it "escaped the exhibit and engaged with a zookeeper behind the scenes," officials say. 

In a Facebook post, the zoo said the incident started unfolding around 5 p.m. Wednesday when, "an emergency radio call was initiated and our lethal weapons team responded immediately. 

"Our highest priority is always the safety of human lives, therefore, the bear was shot and killed," it said. "We will be conducting an ongoing investigation over the coming days and weeks. We do not take this lightly. It is profoundly painful when we have a loss of an animal, especially under circumstances such as this." 

FirstCoast News reported that Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews took the zookeeper who was attacked to a hospital for treatment with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. 

An American black bear, similar to the one shown above, was shot and killed Wednesday at a zoo in Jacksonville, Florida.

An American black bear, similar to the one shown above, was shot and killed Wednesday at a zoo in Jacksonville, Florida. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A zoo curator told Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators that when he arrived at the habitat he saw the bear "actively attacking" the zookeeper. He said the attack continued as they waited for the veterinarian team to arrive, so he made the "executive decision to move in and shoot the bear," the police report said. 

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says its "lethal weapons team responded immediately" to the incident Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens says its "lethal weapons team responded immediately" to the incident Wednesday. (Google Maps)

The bear went back into the enclosure after the shooting, where it died. 

The bear, similar to the one shown above, managed to escape its enclosure at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. 

The bear, similar to the one shown above, managed to escape its enclosure at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens.  (George Rose/Getty Images)

Multiple workers moved in to assist the victim until rescue workers arrived, the report said. 

News outlets identified the bear as Jonny, a 5-year-old North American black bear. 

