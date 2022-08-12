Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Bear caught on camera scaling Air Force base's barbed wire fence

Dalrymple said that the bear is part of a family of bears frequents the Air Force base

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Black bear climbs over barbed-wire fence in just 24 seconds at Florida Air Force base Video

Black bear climbs over barbed-wire fence in just 24 seconds at Florida Air Force base

The video shows a black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida.

Tyndall Air Force Base may want to reassess their security measures after a black blear quickly scaled over the barbed-wire fence in Panama City, Florida.

"How a bear climbs a fence at Tyndall," Kevin Dalrymple wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday. "This little guy is part of a family of bears that we see regularly on the base."

    Kevin Dalrymple says this bear is part of a group of bears that wander the base regularly. (Fox 35 )

    The black bear climbed the barbed-wire fence in just 24 seconds. (Fox 35 )

    Large black bear climbs barbed-wire fence on Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. (Fox 35)

Kevin Dalrymple told Fox 35 that he was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw a large black bear stealthily climbing over the barbed wire.

The bear climbed the fence in just 24 seconds before disappearing into a wooded area on the base, retaining a slight limp that some social media user guessed was from the sharp wire.

"He went over that fence like an Olympian," Dalrymple said to Fox 35.

Tyndall is 12 miles southeast of Panama City and encompasses 29,000 acres of land that was originally "pine and palmetto trees, scrub brush, and swamps."

