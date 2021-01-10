Bay Area 'stay-at-home' order extended indefinitely until ICU capacity increases

The Bay Area has indefinitely extended its coronavirus stay-at-home order as ICU capacity remains extremely low amid surging new cases.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had indicated earlier in the week that he expected regional orders to remain in place in some parts of California.

GOV. NEWSOM WON'T JUMP VACCINE LINE: 'DON'T THINK THAT WILL SIT WELL'

"I think it's pretty self-evident we are going to need to extend those original dates," Newsom said, according to KTVU.

"Based upon all the data and based upon all the trend lines it is very likely that we'll need to extend that stay-at-home order."

The order was meant to expire on Friday, but ICU capacity is below the desired 15%, registering at 13.7% on Monday and dropping across the week.

By Friday, the Bay Area had a 3% capacity, according to the Contra Costa Herald.

FRENCH VACCINE ROLLOUT SLOWED BY RED TAPE, FOCUS ON ELDERLY

The extended order maintains restrictions on travel to only essential activities, according to NBC Bay Area. Residents are advised to only leave their homes for medical appointments, shopping, or work.

Travel into and out of the state is also heavily discouraged.

Almost all of California is under stricter orders to stay at home due to the overwhelming numbers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the past 24 hours, California recorded just over 47,000 new cases, with just over 50,000 new cases recorded on Friday when the order was meant to expire.