Aftermath
Published

Tropical Storm Barry ruins man's Alabama vacation, sinks Dodge Charger into the sand

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
The strong surf of Tropical Storm Barry turned a parked car in Alabama into a part of the beach.

Thanks to Tropical Storm Barry, Garrett Young watched his car get ruined by death by sand.

Strong surf on Dauphin Island in Alabama last Thursday sank his parked 2013 Dodge Charger, Fox 10 reported.

“The tire right here, it just sunk down because of the frame it just continued to sink in,” Young said.

“You can’t help, but be upset,” he added. “We got out here we did everything we could, we broke a couple straps trying to get it out.”

A tow truck couldn’t even get it free, and the man’s vacation got ruined.

“After an hour of watching the sand get higher and higher and higher, you can’t do much and it’s just helpless,” Young said.

Barry was upgraded to a hurricane on Saturday before the center of the storm made landfall. It was downgraded to a tropical depression Sunday.

Barry's rain bands created a flooding and tornado threat stretching from central Louisiana to eastern Mississippi and beyond.

