Barrel with body found at Malibu beach, California authorities say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has not released information on description of the remains

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Malibu, California are investigating human remains that were discovered Monday in a large drum. 

Someone at Malibu Lagoon State Beach called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to report a 55-gallon drum with a body inside, an LASD official told Fox News Digital.

The drum was found around 10:30 a.m. 

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department brought the barrel to land.

Malibu body discovered

A body was discovered inside a 55-gallon drum in Malibu, California, authorities said Monday.  (SkyFox)

Homicide detectives responded to the scene, authorities said. 

Investigators have not released details about the remains – gender, age or possible cause of death. 

