Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Entrepreneurship
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

Barbara Corcoran: Every Insult is an Opportunity -- Weekly Tips

By Tanya Benedicto Klich | Entrepreneur.com

Check back each Monday morning for this weekly tips recap designed to help you work smarter.

Setbacks happen. But when they do, our business experts suggest confronting them head on. Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran says insults can be transformed into fuel for motivation. And constant complainers don't need to bring you down, according to Jill Schiefelbein of Impromptu Guru. Just listen, be firm, and move on. Lastly don't let fear hold you back from your next big win. Sales expert Grant Cardone shares a strategy for overcoming negative thoughts so that you can close your next deal.

Related: Unveiled: Tesla’s New SUV -- Weekly News