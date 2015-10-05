Barbara Corcoran: Every Insult is an Opportunity -- Weekly Tips

Check back each Monday morning for this weekly tips recap designed to help you work smarter.

Setbacks happen. But when they do, our business experts suggest confronting them head on. Shark Tank judge Barbara Corcoran says insults can be transformed into fuel for motivation. And constant complainers don't need to bring you down, according to Jill Schiefelbein of Impromptu Guru. Just listen, be firm, and move on. Lastly don't let fear hold you back from your next big win. Sales expert Grant Cardone shares a strategy for overcoming negative thoughts so that you can close your next deal.

