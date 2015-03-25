Bank executive accused of raping woman in New York's Hamptons faces arraignment on indictment

A New York City investment banker accused of raping a woman in the Hamptons faces arraignment Friday on a grand jury indictment.

Jason Lee was arrested last month at an East Hampton home that he and his wife had rented. He's pleaded not guilty.

The Suffolk County district attorney says Lee is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. He's free on $20,000 bail.

Police say a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted at the home. Lee and a group of friends had returned from a nightclub Aug. 20 when the alleged assault took place.

Lee, who lives in Manhattan, is on a leave of absence as a managing director in Goldman Sachs' equity capital markets department.

His attorney said after his client's arrest that he intended to fight the charges.