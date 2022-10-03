Baltimore E. coli contamination partially caused by aging infrastructure

Aging infrastructure contributed to an E. coli contamination of the city of Baltimore's water system in early September, officials said this week.

A confluence of events in several parts of the water system reduced chlorine levels, which led to three positive tests for E. coli, a Department of Public Works official told The Washington Post.

City officials also detailed their findings during a City Council hearing Thursday.

The contamination led to a boil water advisory for a wide swath of the city and into Baltimore County, which is served by the city system, The Baltimore Sun reported.

No illnesses were linked to the contaminated water, a city spokeswoman said Friday.