Bail set for Pokemon Go shootout suspect in Las Vegas

Bail was set Wednesday at $95,000 for a man accused of exchanging gunfire with a Pokemon Go player he was trying to rob in a Las Vegas park identified as a hot spot for virtual creature hunting.

Elvis Campos, 18, had a deputy Clark County public defender named to his case pending an Aug. 11 preliminary hearing on felony charges of attempted murder, conspiracy, robbery, battery and assault with a deadly weapon.

The lawyer, Kambiz Shaygan, didn't immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press.

Police say Campos demanded items before dawn Monday from several people playing the popular smartphone game that sends players to physical locations to "catch" virtual Pokemon characters.

One game player who police say had a concealed weapon permit drew his own gun and exchanged fire with Campos. Both were wounded with what police said were not life-threatening injuries.

Police haven't said who fired first or how many shots were fired.

Police said they also arrested a juvenile drove a getaway with Campos in it. His name wasn't made public due to his age.

Facebook users in a few Pokemon Go groups have suggested the location of the shooting, Gary Reese Freedom Park, as a hotspot for a particular kind of a fish-like pocket monster known as Magikarp.

Police haven't said if the Pokemon players were targeted.