Baby monitor hackers sold nude images of kids on social media: report

Hackers are reportedly gaining access to Hikvision cameras through the company's mobile app and have used the feeds to sell child pornography on social media.

An investigation by IPVM, a surveillance industry trade publication, revealed that some hackers were using the company's Hik-Connect app to distribute child pornography on Telegram, the publication reported last week.

The investigation found several sales offers of nude videos on the platform, including some labeled "cp" (child porn), "kids room," "family room," "bedroom of a young girl" and "gynecological office."

According to the report, the images were typically shared with other users by distributing a QR code that enables device sharing and streaming of cameras on the Hik-Connect app.

The images and videos were being shared or sold on at least seven Telegram channels, which all contained hundreds to more than 7,000 subscribers each, prompting an investigation by the Dubai-based platform that led to the channels being shut down.

Inside the channels, IPVM discovered offerings for viewing both children and adults nude, with one channel offering access to hacked cameras for $3 to $6.

Some of the offerings included cameras labeled "family home, sometimes a young daughter," "family, bedroom of a young girl," "big house, young family, beautiful mom, wardrobe," "big family, cameras around the house, rooms of parents, brothers and sisters," "room of two sisters," "2 cameras in an Asian girl's room," "women's section, gynecological office," "wardrobe in a big house," "single nursing mother," "cosmetic procedures," "beauty salon," "men's locker room in the gym," "women's locker room in the fitness center" and "VIP booths in a strip club."

According to IPVM, the publication "promptly contacted" the FBI once it learned its investigation into the hacks involved child pornography while Hikvision accused the outlet of attempting to "damage our business."

"It is appalling and irresponsible that any organization would choose to advance its own objectives above protecting children. Hikvision knows nothing about these potential crimes. IPVM’s email was the first time the company has ever heard of anything like this," the company said in a statement when reached for comment by IPVM. "IPVM’s selfish decision to seek comment from us prior to alerting authorities is highly questionable and, in this instance, disgraceful. But if any part of IPVM’s reporting is true, Hikvision will enthusiastically assist law enforcement to bring those child predators to justice. We just hope IPVM’s lack of action has not given criminals a head start in evading justice."

Hikvision said in a statement to Fox News Digital that it "received an email from IPVM alleging that criminals have used its cameras to record unconscionable things. Our lawyers immediately reported the allegations to the US Department of Justice, multiple offices of the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children."

"We are doing everything we can to help. Additionally, we regularly upgrade our software as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering the safest, most reliable products and to detect and address any potential vulnerabilities."