Autopsy: Single bullet killed Australian baseball player in Oklahoma, caused internal damage

Oklahoma's medical examiner says an Australian baseball player shot dead on a tree-lined street was struck by a bullet that collapsed both his lungs, fractured two ribs and ripped through his aorta and pulmonary artery.

Autopsy results released Tuesday say 22-year-old Christopher Lane was killed by a "penetrating gunshot wound to the back."

Prosecutors charged two teenagers with murder in Lane's Aug. 16 death in Duncan. Another boy is accused of being an accessory and of driving a vehicle during the discharge of a weapon. Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said one suspect told investigators the boys were bored and targeted Lane at random.

Lane moved to Oklahoma to play baseball. He would have been a senior at East Central University and hoped to enter the real estate business.