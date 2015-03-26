Authorities Say Florida Man Buried Girlfriend in Backyard

Deputies arrested a Florida man Friday who they say killed his girlfriend and then buried her in his backyard, MyFoxTampaBay.com reports.

Shanessa Lynn Chappie, 24, of Clearwater, Fla., went missing on Wednesday, and after two days of investigating her disappearance and suspected death, police served a search warrant at the home of 36-year-old William C. Routenberg.

After a search of the property, they found Chappie’s body buried in the backyard.

Deputies say Routenberg then admitted he killed Chappie during an argument. He now faces first-degree murder, violation of probation and unrelated drug charges.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

