Authorities: Man tried to chuck football full of cellphones, drugs into Michigan prison yard

Michigan authorities say a man tried to throw a football loaded with drugs and cellphones into the yard of a state prison.

According to state police Trooper Toby Baker, Sunday's throw in Jackson came up short with the football landing between two fences and not in the yard where prisoners exercise.

An officer at the G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility saw the man throw the football, and he was taken into custody.

The Detroit Free Press reports (http://on.freep.com/1i87XzA ) the ball contained heroin, marijuana, tobacco, three cellphones and chargers.

Baker says the man is facing possession of illegal drugs with intent to deliver, smuggling and trespassing on prison property charges.

___

Information from: Detroit Free Press, http://www.freep.com