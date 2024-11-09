Authorities investigate disturbing, racist text messages sent across the US: 'Unacceptable'

Federal investigators are looking into offensive text messages sent to cellphone numbers across the country this week.

The text messages used slavery imagery and told the recipients — including school-aged children and college students — that a van would take them to a plantation. The texts appear to mostly be sent to Black recipients, and it is unknown where the numbers were obtained or if non-Black recipients were also contacted.

One recipient told NBC4 Washington she received a message saying she was "selected to pick cotton."

"Greetings, You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation," the text message said. "Be ready at 12PM SHARP with your belongings.

"Our Executive Slaves will come get you in a Black Van, be prepared to be searched down once you've enter the plantation. You are in Plantation Group S."

A woman named Pam, who asked to withhold her last name, told the local outlet the texts were "worrisome." She said her friends and family had also received them, and some of the messages even contained the recipients' names.

"Some messages included people’s personal names," Pam said. "Some messages just started out with a greeting saying that people will be enslaved and that there will be a bus coming to pick up people.

"How did you get my number and how do I defend and how do I protect myself and what is going to be done about this?"

Another recipient named Maya told FOX 4 Dallas she received a racist text and was deeply disturbed by the content.

"I haven’t really experienced racism like that in my face," she said. "Getting called those types of names, like I didn’t know really what to say. It really hurt my heart. It hurt my feelings, and it also made me scared as well."

The FBI confirmed the text messages in a public statement and said the incidents are being investigated.

"The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter," the agency said.

"As always, we encourage members of the public to report threats of physical violence to local law enforcement authorities."

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) told The Associated Press it "takes this type of targeting very seriously."

"These messages are unacceptable," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for an update on the investigation but did not immediately hear back.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.