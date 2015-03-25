Authorities arrest wife of ex-judge being investigated in case of slain Texas DA

North Texas authorities have arrested the wife of a former justice of the peace who was charged with making a terroristic threat in connection with the killings of a district attorney and his wife.

Kim Lene Williams was arrested early Wednesday. Online jail records do not list charges against her. Officials in Kaufman County wouldn't immediately comment on the reason for her arrest.

A law enforcement official has said authorities are trying to build a case against her husband, Eric Williams, in the deaths of Kaufman County District Attorney Mike McLelland and his wife, Cynthia, who were found slain March 30.

A probable cause affidavit says Eric Williams sent an email days after the McLellands' deaths implying there would be another attack if authorities didn't respond to various demands.