Austin Water leader resigns after 4-day boil water notice caused by human error

Greg Meszaros, the head of Austin Water utility, has stepped down following a boil water notice mistakenly issued in the Texas capital for four days.

The boil water notice has been blamed on a problem caused by human error. Meszaros announced his resignation in a memo sent to city manager Spencer Cronk, according to Fox 7.

"I take full responsibility for any shortcomings at the utility this past week. I also take pride in our many accomplishments," Meszaros said. "While I have loved my job as director, and I am exceedingly proud of all that my team and I have accomplished over the nearly 15 years I have served as Austin Water's leader, I am ready to step aside."

"It's becoming clear that this was an error from our operating staff at our Ullrich Plant oversights and how they attended the process of treating water at Ullrich," Meszaros told Fox 7. "That's certainly unacceptable to us."

The error resulted in the entire Ullricch Water Treatment Plant stopping operations. According to Meszaros, this has never happened before. Following the incident, the city began to take the necessary steps to lift the notice, such as testing water samples to ensure sufficient quality in water.

Austin council member Mackenzie Kelly said staff issues are "the responsibility of the director."

"I requested the after-action reviews for the last five years of incidents that have occurred at Austin Water utility," Kelly told Fox 7. "I’ll be reviewing those this weekend, and I'll bring my findings to the special-called meeting."

Meszaros assumed the role of director in 2007.