Austin men allegedly leave hot dog vendor with lacerated liver, gash in his head after assault over prices

Two Austin men were arrested this week for allegedly assaulting a hot dog vendor during a dispute over prices outside a downtown bar.

The two suspects – 21-year-old Jeremy Delgado and 19-year-old Bobby Wynn – were arrested near the scene and booked into the Travis County Jail early on Tuesday morning.

A witness told police that Delgado argued with the vendor about the $6 price of a hot dog and pushed him to the ground, then Wynn "punched and kicked the vendor several times," according to an affidavit obtained by KXAN.

Officers responded and found the vendor covered in blood in the street with life-threatening injuries, including a lacerated liver and a cut on his head that required several staples, the affidavit said.

The suspects allegedly fled on foot but officers found them nearby with fresh bloodstains on their clothes.

Delgado was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and is being held on a $25,000 bond, according to Travis County Jail records.

Wynn was also charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, as well as unlawful carrying of a weapon and tampering with evidence for allegedly trying to hide his bloodied shoes. His bond was set at $40,000 total for all three charges.