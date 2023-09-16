Auburn students rush into lake for impromptu baptisms as football coach lends a hand at massive worship event

More than 200 students at an Alabama college were baptized in one night this week after a campus worship program that was reportedly attended by hundreds.

The baptisms took place Tuesday night in a lake at Auburn's Red Barn venue, which is located about half a mile from Auburn University's Neville Arena, the site of a "Unite Auburn" worship event that drew a massive crowd.

The "Unite Auburn" event featured performances by Christian worship band Passion and saw speakers such as Jennie Allen, a Christian author, and Rev. Jonathan Pokluda, lead pastor of Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Texas.

Following the event, one individual reportedly wanted to be baptized, but a tub was not available for use. Seeking a solution, students began gathering at the lake.

STORYTELLER REVEALS HIS FAITH AT WORK: 'I REFUSE TO TRY TO SCREW SOMEONE IN THE NAME OF BUSINESS'

Auburn Tigers head football coach Hugh Freeze also attended the event and "got in the water to help," according to Montgomery-based WSFA.

In one clip taken by Auburn senior Michael Floyd, Freeze was shown assisting in the baptism of one of the school's football players.

"This was a great moment of Auburn being Auburn! Thousands gathered to unapologetically seek Jesus, and hundreds took their next step," Floyd told Fox News Digital of the event.

WHAT THE BIBLE CAN TEACH CHRISTIANS ABOUT HOW TO NAVIGATE AI

Other photographs and footage from the event showed hundreds of college students lining the banks of the lake as students waded into the water to be baptized one by one over a two-hour time frame.

"It was one of the most beautiful things I had ever gotten to witness, because there was such a genuine joy and sense of peace in the air. I would look back toward campus and constantly see mobs of flashlights from more students that were running to come to join the crowd," Kenzie Gay, a senior at Auburn University who witnessed the spiritual event firsthand, told Fox.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE STORIES FROM AROUND THE U.S.

"Everyone was just in awe of what God was doing that night," added Gay, who previously represented the school as Miss Auburn University.

"What was so great about these baptisms is that it wasn’t a planned religious event, it was just a whole bunch of college students moved by their desire to follow Jesus," Auburn student Mateo Arenas told Fox.

"It took me about 45 minutes to get to where the baptisms were held due to the amount of traffic of people who wanted to go witness the event themselves. Once there, it was quite a site to see, people dedicating their lives to Jesus without fear, just a whole lot of love," Arenas added.

The baptisms at the southern college campus came after a similar spiritual awakening took place at Asbury University in February. The private school located in Wilmore, Kentucky, canceled some classes and allowed for a 24/7 prayer as people from all corners flocked to the campus to worship for two weeks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The movement at the time began after students refused to leave following a chapel service, and the services grew to pack the school's chapel with worshipers from all over the country, according to Christianity Today .

Fox News' Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.