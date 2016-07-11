Attorneys confirm that Chelsea Manning attempted suicide

Attorneys for the transgender soldier imprisoned for sending classified information to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks are confirming that her hospitalization last week was due to an attempted suicide.

Chelsea Manning's attorneys didn't disclose in an emailed statement Monday the details of the attempt, which happened early July 5 at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth.

The attorneys accused the U.S. Army of a "gross breach of confidentiality" for publicly revealing last week that Manning had been hospitalized, though the Army didn't offer details.

After speaking by telephone with Manning on Monday, her attorneys say she remains under close supervision and will remain so for several weeks.

An Army spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manning is appealing her 2013 conviction and 35-year prison sentence.