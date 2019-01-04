Attorney sued by judge ex-boyfriend: Ring was 'shut up' ploy

A Louisiana judge wants his ex-girlfriend to return an engagement ring he purchased along with a matching wedding band for $62,000. He also wants her to give back $30,000 to $45,000 for expenses he claims he incurred on her behalf.

Wayne Ray Chutz is an elected judge on Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeal. The Advocate reports that Chutz made the demand in a lawsuit he filed against attorney Ellyn Julia Clevenger last month in district court.

Chutz's lawsuit says he proposed to Clevenger in 2016, but that they never wed. The suit says she moved out last year, but kept the ring.

Clevenger said Thursday that she's not required to return the ring. She says Chutz never intended to get married; that he only gave her the ring to "shut her up" about marriage.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com