Atlanta mom says gunmen stole disabled daughter’s medicine, presents in home invasion

A suburban Atlanta woman says home invaders kicked her disabled 6-year-old daughter in the side and stole medication and specialized equipment that helps the girl communicate.

DeKalb County police are searching for suspects after the family reported hearing a loud crash at their home in the Decatur area around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The family reported that a cinder block was thrown through a dining room window, and five masked men entered the home.

Jordan Davis tells WSB-TV that one suspect held a gun to her daughter's head. She was released from a hospital Wednesday after being treated for bruised ribs. She said her daughter has autism and epilepsy.

"They stole Christmas from us," Davis told the station. "It's sad."

The men ransacked the girl's room and stole clothes and medication. Davis said they also stole the family's Christmas presents.

