At least 4 injured in machete attack at Ohio restaurant

At least four people were injured in a machete attack at an Ohio restaurant before police shot and killed the suspect Thursday night.

The FBI and Columbus police are working to piece together a motive behind the attack, which includes running down the possibility that this was a terror-related incident, a law enforcement source tells Fox News. The attacker was identified as Mohammad Barry, a separate law enforcement source familiar with the investigation said.



The attack occurred at Nazareth Restaurant and Deli, a Mediterranean eatery, in Columbus. Police said the man walked into the restaurant, had a conversation with an employee and left.

About a half hour later, the attacker returned, approached a man and a woman at a table near the doorway and started his rampage.

“He came in and started beating up on another man, I thought it was a personal thing. Then he just started down the row hitting everybody; people were bleeding,” Karen Bass, a restaurant patron, told My Fox 28 Columbus.

The man eventually fled the scene in a white car and led police on a short chase. Officers forced him off the road a few miles away. When the suspect got out of his car, police said they tried unsuccessfully to use a stun gun on him.

Columbus police Sgt. Rick Weiner said, "At that point he had a machete and another knife in his hand and he lunged across the hood at the officers."

That's when police said an officer shot and killed the man. It remained unclear what sparked the attacks.

“There was no rhyme or reason as to who he was going after,” said Weiner. “There’s nothing that leads us to believe that this is anything but a random attack."

The four victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Fox News' Matt Dean and The Associated Press contributed to this report.