Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Asian grandmother dies 3 months after NYC rock attack

QuiYing Ma was sweeping outside her apartment when Elisaul Perez approached, smashed her in the head with the rock

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New York City woman struck in the head with a rock in a random attack the day after Thanksgiving died last week, her family confirmed during a news conference Thursday.

Police say QuiYing Ma, 61, was sweeping outside her apartment in Queens when Elisaul Perez, 33, approached her and smashed her in the head with the rock. The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. 

Qui Ying Ma

Qui Ying Ma (Yihung Hsieh's GoFundMe)

NYC SUBWAY ATTACKS: MAN SHOT, WOMAN SEXUALLY ABUSED, AS POLICE HUNT MAN WHO ASSAULTED VICTIM WITH HUMAN FECES

Ma, who was originally from China, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she remained in critical condition before dying on Feb. 22, FOX 5 New York reports.

Investigators looked into the incident as a hate crime. Perez initially was arrested and charged with first and second-degree assault, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.  

A GoFundMe page to help pay for Ma's medical expenses raised nearly $202,000 as of Tuesday. She is survived by her husband, a son and two grandchildren. 

Speaking through a translator, Zhanxin Gao recounted an interaction with his wife that had the family holding out hope for a recovery.

"On the day I went to the hospital to visit her I noticed that day her right hand could move, and also her right leg could move a little bit on that very day," Gao said.

AHMAUD ARBERY CASE: 3 WHITE MEN FOUND GUILTY ON FEDERAL HATE CRIME CHARGES

"We are here today to support them in their loss but also to shed a light in the rise of hate crimes we are seeing across this city and across this country," Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch, a member of the law firm representing the Ma family, said during the briefing.. "This has lead to unimaginable pain and loss in so many communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"As of late last year, overall hate crimes jumped by nearly 100% in New York City compared to the previous year. In 2021, there were 503 hate crimes compared to 252 in 2020," FOX 5 reports. 

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.

Your Money