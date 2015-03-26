Arrest made in deadly 2011 Yale tailgating crash

Police in Connecticut say they've arrested the 21-year-old driver of a U-Haul truck that struck and killed a woman in a tailgating area at the Yale-Harvard football game in 2011.

Brendan D. Ross of O'Fallon, Mo., turned himself in at the New Haven Police Department on Friday evening. The Yale student was charged with misdemeanor negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and reckless driving.

Police have said Ross was driving the rented truck carrying beer kegs through the popular tailgating area before the football game when witnesses saw the vehicle turn a corner and speed up, striking three women. Thirty-year-old Nancy Barry of Salem, Mass., was fatally injured.

Ross' attorney, William Dow, described the case to the New Haven Register as a "tragedy." Ross was released on a promise to appear in court.