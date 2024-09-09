Expand / Collapse search
Illegal Immigrants

Arrest of illegal immigrant previously convicted of rape in Maryland marks record for ICE

Madai Gamaliel Amaya was convicted of raping a Maryland resident and entering the US illegally, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Immigration authorities in Baltimore, Maryland, have arrested 153 illegal immigrant sex offenders this fiscal year, a record, with the latest being a Honduran man who was deported from the United States after he was previously convicted of raping a Maryland resident. 

The Enforcement and Removal Operations branch under U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said last week that Madai Gamaliel Amaya was taken into custody on Aug. 29 in the suburb of Montgomery Village.

Madai Gamaliel Amaya

Madai Gamaliel Amaya, a convicted rapist, has been deported from the United States multiple times, authorities said. (ICE)

"This is a landmark arrest for ERO Baltimore, in that they secured a record 153 noncitizen sex offenders arrested in their area of operations during a single fiscal year, but more importantly, there are 153 victims who need not fear their predators because of ERO officers," said ERO Executive Associate Director Daniel Bible. 

Amaya initially illegally entered the U.S. at an unknown date and place years ago, ICE said. On Jan. 8, 2009, he was arrested by Montgomery County police and charged with second-degree rape. 

He was convicted months later and sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised probation upon his release. Two years and six months of the sentence was suspended by a judge. ICE filed a detainer request in 2010 with local authorities and Amaya was deported in 2013. 

On July 27, 2016, Amaya was caught trying to illegally enter the U.S. by U.S. Border Patrol agents near Hidalgo, Texas. He was convicted of unlawful entry in 2017 and sentenced to 30 months in an Oklahoma federal prison. 

He was deported once again in 2018. He then entered the U.S. again at an unknown date. 

His most recent arrest came last month and he remains in custody pending deportation proceedings, authorities said.   

