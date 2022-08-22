Expand / Collapse search
Arrest made after 2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel

Associated Press
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.

Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials.

Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Wisconsin police have arrested an individual on drug delivery charges, who they believe to be responsible for 2 overdose deaths at the Rodeway Inn parking lot in Grand Chute, WI on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated, WLUK-TV reported.

An arrest was made after investigators conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants. Police are recommending drug delivery charges, including providing fentanyl and cocaine.

