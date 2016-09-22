Arraignment scheduled for indicted Chicago police officer

A Chicago police officer recorded firing shots that injured two black teenagers is scheduled to be arraigned on federal civil rights charges.

Marco Proano is due in U.S. District Court on Thursday to enter a plea.

The 41-year-old officer was indicted last week on two counts of deprivation of rights. He's accused of using unreasonable force while on duty in 2013. Each count carries a maximum 10-year prison term.

The shooting was captured on dashboard-camera. It shows Proano firing his handgun multiple times into a car occupied by the two teenagers, who posed no apparent threat. The car was pulled over for speeding.

The indictment and release of video follows scrutiny of Chicago police since last November's video release showing a white officer fatally shooting a black teenager 16 times.