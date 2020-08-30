Armed gunmen accused of targeting pro-Trump van and forcing apartment complex to go on lockdown

A SWAT team was sent into a Los Angeles area apartment complex on Sunday, where a passing pro-Trump caravan had reportedly been shot at earlier in the day.

LAPD surrounded the building on Ventura Boulevard, after the three suspects barricaded themselves in, according to KTLA.

There had been reports of one suspect brandishing a firearm which caused some of the buildings in the area to be evacuated, authorities said.

Officers also reportedly established a perimeter after getting additional reports of someone throwing bottles at the passing cars.

Some of the automobiles passing by were part of a line of pro-Trump cars that had been scheduled to ride through the area at 11 a.m.

No further details regarding the incident were immediately released.