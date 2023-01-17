Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Armed CA man killed during shootout with police

California police were responding to a report of a suspicious person in front of a residence

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Southern California man armed with a gun was fatally shot in a confrontation with police officers, authorities said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday in Seal Beach when the officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in front of a residence, a police statement said.

"Officers contacted the subject outside of the residence, the subject produced a gun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred," the statement said.

MULTIPLE WOMEN SUE CHRISTIAN ORGANIZATION FOR ALLEGED ABUSE, COVERUP: ‘A SOURCE OF ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION’

A 47-year-old armed man was fatally shot by the police in Southern California.

A 47-year-old armed man was fatally shot by the police in Southern California. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was only identified as a 47-year-old resident of Irvine.

The department said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

No police officers were injured.